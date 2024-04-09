Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

