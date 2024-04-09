Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

