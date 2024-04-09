Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Cut by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after purchasing an additional 580,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

