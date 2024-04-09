Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.12. 515,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,242. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

