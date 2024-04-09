VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,110 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF makes up 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 1.96% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 166,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 544,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 414,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.