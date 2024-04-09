VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 22,972,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,069,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

