Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

