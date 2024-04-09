Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

