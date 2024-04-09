Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $476.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

