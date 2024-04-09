Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

