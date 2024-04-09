Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 4,216 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $285.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.61. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

