Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,379. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

