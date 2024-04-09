V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VFC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

V.F. stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

