UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $598.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.60.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

