Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

USNZY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 79,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

