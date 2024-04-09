USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Trading Down 16.0 %
USDP stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
