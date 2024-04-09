UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $584.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $618.00 to $584.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $576.90.

Shares of UNH opened at $456.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $420.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

