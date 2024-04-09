United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,201,851.20 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,201,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.04. The company had a trading volume of 399,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.97. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
