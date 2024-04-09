United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

X has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.