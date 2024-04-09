United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Truist Financial began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $7.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $695.54. The company had a trading volume of 185,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

