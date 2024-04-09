Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $149.08 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $11.17 or 0.00016230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and $149.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00142638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

