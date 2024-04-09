UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 1,595,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,147,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.