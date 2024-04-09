UBS Group Raises Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $63.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

