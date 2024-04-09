UBS Group Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $49.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TFC. HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.44.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

