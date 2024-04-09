U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

USB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 393,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,196. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

