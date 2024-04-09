Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,969. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

