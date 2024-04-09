Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day moving average is $259.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

