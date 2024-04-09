Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 145,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

ET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,584. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

