Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,437. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

