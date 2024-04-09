Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,644. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.