Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 2,898,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,456,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

