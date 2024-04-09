Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $474,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

