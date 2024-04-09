Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 394,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

