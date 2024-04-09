Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $319.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

