Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

