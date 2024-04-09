Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,866 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.98. 233,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,602. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

