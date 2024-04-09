Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 666,371 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 666,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 2.9% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,944,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 99,760 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,780,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 357,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 318,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,169. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 196.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

