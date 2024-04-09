Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,124 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. 29,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,693. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447.

