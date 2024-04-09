Truist Financial Trims HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Target Price to $10.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPK stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

