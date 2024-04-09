Truist Financial Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $148.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 610,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,835 shares of company stock valued at $878,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

