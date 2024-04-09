Truist Financial Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.18 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 186.96%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $348,062.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 77,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 111,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

