Truist Financial Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

