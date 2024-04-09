Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 155.18% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
