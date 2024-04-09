Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trevena

Trevena Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.