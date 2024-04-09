Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trevena
Trevena Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.