Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Christopher Matthew Barnes Sells 2,237 Shares

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($25,198.46).

Tracsis Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:TRCS traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 865 ($10.95). 58,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 901.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 856.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Tracsis plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £261.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 909.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.39) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tracsis

About Tracsis

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.