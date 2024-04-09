TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPG. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

TPG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 159,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in TPG by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TPG by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPG by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

