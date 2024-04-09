Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 3,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $580.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,394,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $23,741,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

