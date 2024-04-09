Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $127.97. 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,863. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

