Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,000. Fiserv accounts for 2.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

