Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

